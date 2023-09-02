SC Lottery
Gorgeous stretch of weather for the holiday weekend!

Download the free Live 5 First Alert Weather app for the latest on Idalia's path.
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will be in control this weekend. Sunshine and below average temperatures will be around through Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lower humidity will be around as well! High pressure will remain overhead for the first week of September, which will keep sunshine and warmer temperatures in the forecast. Look for a warming trend as we move into Labor Day with highs near 90 and we stay in the 90s through at least the end of the week. Look for increasing humidity as we head into next week as well.

TROPICS: Post Tropical Cyclone Idalia, Tropical Storm Gert, and Tropical Storm Katia are moving over the open waters of the Atlantic. These system will not pose a threat to our area. We are also monitoring a tropical wave has a high chance of development over the next week and a tropical depression could form while it moves over the central portions of the tropical Atlantic.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 85, Low 65.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 86, Low 66.

LABOR DAY: Partly Cloudy. High 91, Low 70.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 92, Low 72.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 94, Low 74.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 95, Low 75.

