Katia forms in Atlantic, forecasters watch next area for development

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The season’s 11th named storm formed early Saturday, but more attention is being focused on an area where the next storm is expected to develop.

As of 5 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Katia was located near latitude 22.7 North, longitude 29.4 West. The storm was moving toward the north-northwest at near 13 mph.

A turn to the northwest is expected Saturday and this general motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected through Monday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Weakening is expected to begin by early Sunday, and the system could degenerate into a remnant low by Sunday evening. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb or 29.68 inches.

Tropical wave off African coast being watched

A tropical wave that has emerged from the African coast is producing disorganized

Eastern and Central Tropical Atlantic: A tropical wave located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity to the south-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Live 5 First Alert Meteorologist Chris Holtzman says the system is expected to have a better chance of developing by the middle of the week and a tropical depression is likely to form.

“Models tend to develop the system very rapidly as it moves to the Caribbean. But where it goes from there, there’s a lot of variables,” he says.

The National Hurricane Center places a 70% chance of development over the next seven days. If it strengthens to a tropical storm, it will take the name Lee.

Idalia, Gert still on the map, but no current threats to land

Post-Tropical Storm Idalia was 55 miles south-southeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

Idalia is moving toward the east-southeast near 6 mph, and this general motion is expected through Saturday. A faster northeastward motion is expected on Sunday, and this motion should continue into Monday. On the forecast track, Idalia will remain near Bermuda Saturday, and then begin to move away from the island Saturday night and Sunday.

Tropical Storm Gert, which has moved little over the past several hours, was 705 miles east-southeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, the National Hurricane Center said. Forecasters expect it to begin moving north Saturday and Sunday.

Forecasters expect little change in strength before it becomes absorbed by Idalia on Monday.

There are currently no direct threats to the southeastern United States.

The peak of hurricane season comes on Sept. 10. Hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.