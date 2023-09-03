SC Lottery
Charleston Police make 1 arrest while investigating gunfire

Charleston Police responded early Sunday morning to a report of shots fired near King Street.
Charleston Police responded early Sunday morning to a report of shots fired near King Street.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they have charged one person while they investigated a report of shots fired near a downtown parking lot early Sunday morning.

One person was arrested on a charge of unlawful carry of a handgun, Sgt. Anthony Gibson said. The person has not cooperated with officers so far and police have not yet identified them, he said.

Police responded at 2:14 a.m. to the area of King and Radcliffe Streets where gunshots were reported.

Gibson said investigators think the shots were fired near a Radcliffe Street parking lot because they found two spent casings near the intersection of Radcliffe Street and King Street.

But Gibson said the gun in possession of the person facing the weapon charge did not match the shell casings.

No gunshot victims have been reported so far.

Anyone with information is asked to call the on-duty Charleston Police detective at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

