Davis Brin, Jalen White lead Georgia State as Eagles shut out The Citadel in opener, 34-0

The Citadel dropped their season opener at Georgia Southern on Saturday 34-0
The Citadel dropped their season opener at Georgia Southern on Saturday 34-0(The Citadel Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Davis Brin threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns and Jalen White ran for 125 yards and a score and Georgia Southern beat The Citadel 34-0 in the season-opener for both schools Saturday.

After holding The Citadel to a three-and-out on its first possession Georgia Southern marched 40 yards in 11 plays with OJ Arnold scoring from the 1. After another punt, the Eagles moved 71 yards in 11 plays with White’s 2-yard run at the end for a 14-0 lead after a quarter.

Brin hit Derwin Burgess Jr. from 13-yards just two minutes into the third and Michael Lantz kicked a 22-yard field goal for a 24-0 lead at intermission.

Brin completed 27 of 37 passes with an interception. White had 19 carries and Arnold added 46 yards on seven. Burgess had six catches for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Cooper Wallace provided the lion’s share of the Bulldogs’ offense, rushing 16 times for 113 yards.

The Citadel registered 212 total yards of offense; 14 passing. The Bulldogs punted nine times.

