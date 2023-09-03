SC Lottery
Dorchester County warns of rising floodwater on Edisto River

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County officials are urging residents and visitors to avoid the Edisto River this weekend.

The river was already at 13 feet as of Saturday and it was predicted to crest Sunday morning at 13.5 feet because of rising floodwaters in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Idalia.

The county said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that people who live on or near the river should watch for rising water levels and be prepared to find higher ground.

