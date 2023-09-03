Dorchester County warns of rising floodwater on Edisto River

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County officials are urging residents and visitors to avoid the Edisto River this weekend.

The river was already at 13 feet as of Saturday and it was predicted to crest Sunday morning at 13.5 feet because of rising floodwaters in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Idalia.

EDISTO RIVER UPDATE: 9-2-23

The Edisto River is already at 13' and should crest tomorrow morning a little below 13 1/2'.

We encourage everyone to stay off the Edisto River this weekend. Residents who live on or near the river should watch the rising water levels. — Dorchester County (@DorchesterSCGov) September 2, 2023

The county said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that people who live on or near the river should watch for rising water levels and be prepared to find higher ground.

