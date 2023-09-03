Lowcountry Parrothead Club participates in worldwide toast for Jimmy Buffett

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A devoted group of Jimmy Buffett fans gathered to pay tribute to the legendary Margaritaville singer on Saturday evening.

Buffett died Friday night at age 76 “surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” a post on his official website states.

Buffett entertained legions of fans who branded themselves “Parrotheads.”

Several members of the Lowcountry Parrothead Club met at the Bohemian Bull in Mount Pleasant to participate in a worldwide toast.

Many showed up in Jimmy Buffet t-shirts and beach attire, and the restaurant played many of his popular songs like “Cheeseburger in Paradise.”

Debbie Graf, the club’s president, released a statement Saturday morning when news of Buffett’s death came:

We are saddened and our hearts are heavy this morning, but are also grateful for the music Jimmy Buffet has left us. We will remain strong as his enduring fans and will continue his legacy of music and serving our community. His family and his band are in our thoughts and prayers. Sail on Jimmy. . .

“He taught us a wonderful lifestyle that we will never forget. We have a legacy that we need to keep going, and we are.” Graf added.

She also said the group will continue to host events and raise money for charity.

Ticketmaster announced on Aug. 15 that it would issue refunds to people who purchased tickets for a Buffett concert in Charleston. He had been scheduled to appear at the Credit One Stadium with his Coral Reefer Band in May, but he postponed the concert after being hospitalized in Boston.

He said the hospitalization was to “address some issues that needed immediate attention.”

Ticketmaster’s website stated the concert’s organizer had canceled the event but did not provide details about whether there were plans at that time to reschedule.

The Lowcountry Parrothead Club’s website states its members “are fun people that Party with a Purpose in an effort to make a ‘positive’ difference in our community.”

The club has volunteered to help area charities and participate in fundraisers. Events on its website include an Adopt-a-Highway cleanup event, a charity dinner for the Ronald McDonald House and a Beach Sweep at Sullivan’s Island.

