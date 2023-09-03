SC Lottery
Man fatally shoots driver who hit him with car, police say

Police say a 30-year-old man was driving when he hit a pedestrian, identified only as male,...
Police say a 30-year-old man was driving when he hit a pedestrian, identified only as male, with his car. The person who was hit took out a gun and fired shots, hitting the driver, according to police.(Source: WLS via CNN)
By WLS Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WLS) - Police in Chicago say a 30-year-old man was fatally shot after he allegedly hit another man with his car.

The incident happened about 4:20 p.m. Saturday in the Garfield Park neighborhood. Police say a 30-year-old man was driving when he hit a pedestrian, identified only as male, with his car.

The person who was hit took out a gun and fired shots, hitting the driver, according to police.

The 30-year-old man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.

