Police search for person of interest in death of Atlanta valet who interrupted car break-ins

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A valet died early Sunday morning after interrupting a series of car break-ins in northeast Atlanta, according to police.

The 25-year-old man, identified as Harrison Olvey by family and the Fulton County Medical Examiner, was shot by one of the suspects around 1:40 a.m. by a LongHorn Steakhouse on Piedmont Road, police said. He was reportedly taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Family member tells us the victim killed this morning while working valet was his cousin, 25-year-old Harrison Olvey. He says he was just doing his job when he was killed, had a bright future ahead. Here he is with his sister. Courtesy: Brad Olvey @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/ZAqvP0sHGn — Bridget Spencer (@NewswithBridget) September 3, 2023

Police are looking for a person of interest in the case. He is driving what police believe to be a newer model Kia K500 with tinted windows.

The man is to be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Atlanta police are searching for a person of interest related to the death of a valet who interrupted car break-ins. (Atlanta Police Department)

The incident is one of several deadly shootings so far this Labor Day weekend.

“The past four cases we’ve had seem to be isolated to acquaintances [whose] conflict resolution could have picked another means to an end to end their discussion rather than with violence,” Atlanta police Lieutenant Germain Dearlove said.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage to find out exactly what happened. Officials ask anyone with information about the shooting or person of interest to submit a tip by calling Crime Stoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-TIPS (8477), texting to CRIMES (274637) or submitting an online tip here.

You can also call Homicide Detective A. Hogan at (404) 548-2273.

