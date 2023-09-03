SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police search for person of interest in death of Atlanta valet who interrupted car break-ins

A valet died early Sunday morning after trying to stop a series of car break-ins in northeast Atlanta, according to police.
By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A valet died early Sunday morning after interrupting a series of car break-ins in northeast Atlanta, according to police.

The 25-year-old man, identified as Harrison Olvey by family and the Fulton County Medical Examiner, was shot by one of the suspects around 1:40 a.m. by a LongHorn Steakhouse on Piedmont Road, police said. He was reportedly taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Police are looking for a person of interest in the case. He is driving what police believe to be a newer model Kia K500 with tinted windows.

The man is to be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Atlanta police are searching for a person of interest related to the death of a valet who...
Atlanta police are searching for a person of interest related to the death of a valet who interrupted car break-ins.(Atlanta Police Department)

The incident is one of several deadly shootings so far this Labor Day weekend.

“The past four cases we’ve had seem to be isolated to acquaintances [whose] conflict resolution could have picked another means to an end to end their discussion rather than with violence,” Atlanta police Lieutenant Germain Dearlove said.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage to find out exactly what happened. Officials ask anyone with information about the shooting or person of interest to submit a tip by calling Crime Stoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-TIPS (8477), texting to CRIMES (274637) or submitting an online tip here.

You can also call Homicide Detective A. Hogan at (404) 548-2273.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Jake Jerome Jenkins, 41, of Johns Island, is charged with murder, according to Lt. Rick Carson.
Coroner IDs woman shot in Dorchester County; Johns Island man charged
The National Hurricane Center says to expect a system to develop into at least a tropical...
2 areas watched for development in Atlantic; 1 could come closer to southeast
A devoted group of Jimmy Buffett fans gathered to pay tribute to the legendary Margaritaville...
Lowcountry Parrothead Club participates in worldwide toast for Jimmy Buffett
Multiple fire department agencies responded to a house fire on Friday night.
Fire crews battle pair of house fires in West Ashley

Latest News

Todd Pollard
Myrtle Beach police searching for missing man
The National Hurricane Center says to expect a system to develop into at least a tropical...
2 areas watched for development in Atlantic; 1 could come closer to southeast
Charleston Police responded early Sunday morning to a report of shots fired near King Street.
Charleston Police make 1 arrest while investigating gunfire
One of the two areas could develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm and set it...
VIDEO: 2 areas being monitored for tropical development in eastern Atlantic