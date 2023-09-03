RiverDogs Strikeout 19 Times in 7-1 Loss to Myrtle Beach

Charleston, SC - Four Myrtle Beach Pelicans pitchers combined to record 19 strikeouts as they defeated the Charleston RiverDogs 7-1 on Saturday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The strikeout total was the second-most in franchise history, behind the 20 racked up against Columbia on April 14 earlier this season. The Pelicans outhit the RiverDogs 15-2 in the game as the series evened at two wins apiece. A crowd of 5,947 took in the final Saturday home game of the campaign.

For the first time in the series, the Pelicans (32-26, 71-52) scored first. In the top of the second inning, Gary Gill Hill hit Brian Kalmer with a pitch to open the frame. Andy Garriola then bounced back to the mound to begin a 1-4-3 double play. Gill Hill could not find the zone, walking Pedro Ramirez with two down. Cristian Hernandez followed with a booming double to dead center field that scored Ramirez with the game’s first tally.

With Marcus Johnson in the game out of the RiverDogs bullpen, the Pelicans went to work in the third. Jefferson Rojas began the inning with a single, but immediately got picked off. Johnson issued a free pass to Brett Bateman before Kalmer roped a triple to right-center that doubled the lead. A passed ball allowed Kalmer to race home with the second run of the inning.

An RBI single from Bateman in the fifth pushed the visitor’s lead to 4-0. A double steal with runners on the corners allowed the Pelicans to score another run in the eighth and Reivaj Garcia added an RBI single to increase the margin to 6-0 later in the same inning.

Myrtle Beach starter Drew Gray went 3.0 hitless innings while recording seven strikeouts. He was followed by the winning pitcher, Marino Santy. The lefty came out of the bullpen and whiffed eight batters over 4.0 scoreless innings, allowing only two hits. The RiverDogs (37-21, 64-60) avoided being blanked by scoring a run in the bottom of the eighth on Cooper Kinney’s groundout with runners at second and third. The Pelicans answered with a final run via Ramirez’s RBI single in the ninth to reach the 7-1 final score.

Gill Hill departed with an injury in the second inning, allowing one run on two hits in 1.2 innings. Johnson scattered seven hits over 5.0 innings and allowed three runs, two of them earned. Drew Sommers surrendered a pair of runs in his lone inning on the hill, while Jack Hartman allowed one run in 1.1 innings to close the night.

Garcia and Kalmer each tallied three hits for the Pelicans with Rojas, Ramirez and Miguel Pabon adding two. Only one of the RiverDogs two hits traveled out of the infield.

Ballpark Fun

The RiverDogs and Boeing hosted their final Military Appreciation Night of the 2023 season on Saturday. As part of the celebration, Colonel (retired) Grant Izzi and Lieutenant Colonel (retired) Paul Langevin of the United States Air Force were each inducted in the team’s Hall of Honor. The pair became the fifth and sixth inductees into the Hall of Honor this season.

The RiverDogs regular season home schedule ends on Sunday evening at 5:05 p.m. RHP Santiago Suarez (1-2, 1.84) will be on the mound for Charleston. Myrtle Beach will come back with RHP Kevin Valdez (2-2, 3.60). Parking is free and kids will be allowed to run the bases after the game on an MUSC Health Family Sunday. Following the game, the RiverDogs will name the winner of the 2023 Top Dog Award as voted on by fans.

