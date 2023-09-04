SC Lottery
12 displaced after vehicle crashes into Charleston apartment building

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department says 12 people are displaced after a vehicle crashed into an apartment building on Sunday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, the fire department said they received a call just before noon about a vehicle crash on Crosscreek Drive.

Fire crews arrived at the scene and reported that the vehicle had driven into a two-story apartment building, the driver already exited the vehicle, but the impact caused the displacement of the exterior walls and the balcony to partially collapse.

Multiple fire agencies were able to remove the residents and stabilize the building, the department says.

Due to the extent of the damage, all eight units were deemed unsafe, which left 12 residents displaced. The American Red Cross worked with the residents who needed temporary housing.

However, no injuries were reported and the Charleston Police Department is still investigating the crash.

Posted by Charleston Fire Department on Sunday, September 3, 2023

