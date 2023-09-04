14-foot water level recorded on Edisto River, homeowners urged to shelter in place

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Public safety officials are asking homeowners to shelter in place after recording above-average water levels along the Edisto River.

Over the weekend, the water was projected to rise to around 13 feet. By Monday morning, those levels peaked at 14.27.

“The water has risen quite a bit,” Colleton Fire Captain K.C. Campbell said. “Yesterday we were able to access more of these parts.”

This change is part of the aftermath following Tropical Storm Idalia, which hit the Lowcountry last Wednesday.

Homeowners in the area say it has been an inconvenience but not a surprise.

“Since we’ve lived out here, since 2019, the water has been up twice this high or almost this high... and higher,” Suzi Taylor said.

Suzi and Mike Taylor live on Hoot Owl Court, one of eight areas listed by Colleton County Fire currently dealing with heavy flooding.

“When you’re going to build close to the water, you just got to build high enough and have access to dry land to make it an easier trip to go back and forth.”

Public safety officials have been conducting courtesy checks throughout the weekend.

They say no extra assistance has been asked for, and every home they have talked to has power, food, water and access to dry land.

Some homeowners have built boardwalks in the area, others canoe or wade through the water using chest-weighers.

“We don’t have to put our chest-weighers, and hip-weighers on. But we have done that before we built that [boardwalk]. And we also had to canoe our dogs in and out,” Mike said.

Public officials say the water has gotten deep, dark and swift. They ask you to stay out of flood waters unless you need something.

Public safety officials are asking homeowners to shelter in place after recording above-average water levels along the Edisto River. (live 5)

“Turn around, don’t drown,” Campbell said. “That obviously applies to roadways but also you don’t want to walk through flood waters. The water here is very dark and you can’t tell where you’re walking.”

Homeowners ask you to be respectful if you plan on coming out to enjoy the river on Labor Day.

“There’s a lot of people with boats and jet skis, when the river reaches flood stage they still fly by,” Mike said. “I think that’s not really being good neighbors.”

Campbell says it took about three days for the water to get this high, and they estimate it will take even longer to go back down to a manageable level.

They ask you to keep an eye on social media for the latest updates and information.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.