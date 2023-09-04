SC Lottery
2 dead, 3 injured in Alabama shooting; victims shot at again as they arrived at the hospital

By WBRC Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Two women were shot and killed early Monday morning, WBRC reports.

Police said two women were shot and killed just after 2 a.m. on Monday. Three other people were injured.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the deceased victims were 24-years-old and 33-years-old. Their names have not been released.

Witnesses said the shooting first started outside of Aria Restaurant and Lounge located in the 900 Block of 5th Avenue North in Birmingham, Alabama.

When the victims arrived at UAB Hospital, the car they were in was shot at.

No arrests have been made.

