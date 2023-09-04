5 dead, 3 injured after car goes over wall and onto I-85 in Gwinnett County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Five people are dead and three others are in the hospital after a three-car collision shut down portions of Highway 316, Gwinnett County officials said.

It happened just before 4 a.m. Monday.

The ramp from Highway 316 West to I-85 South was closed for several hours after police said a vehicle went over the wall of a raised ramp and fell onto the collector-distributor lanes that connect I-85 to Pleasant Hill Road.

“As far as the circumstances on how each vehicle came into involvement in the collision, I don’t have any details,” said Corporal Christian D’allaird with the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Drivers were redirected to Lawrenceville Highway while investigators combed through the scene.

“The Georgia Department of Transportation HERO units, Gwinnett County Fire personnel, and Willard Wrecker Service are assisting with various functions of the investigation,” said D’allaird.

All three injured victims were taken to the hospital, Gwinnett County police said.

Police have not released the identities or ages of any of the deceased victims.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

