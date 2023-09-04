SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Community honors Rev. Randolph Miller for Bounce Around Charleston retirement

By Meredith Blair
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLY HILL, S.C. (WCSC) - Community members came together Sunday afternoon to honor the retirement of Pastor Randolph Miller.

Miller dedicated 11 years of service to TV program Bounce Around Charleston.

Live 5′s very own Ann McGill and Raphael James hosted the event at The Greater Unity AME Church in Holly Hill.

Musical tributes, speeches, scripture and video presentations were all a part of the special afternoon.

Miller thanked the WCSC team and everyone who had a hand in making Bounce Around Charleston an amazing experience for him.

“I appreciate you and I thank you so much, and I thank you for your love,” Miller said. “God Bless you all, thank you.”

Sunday’s event was also a celebration to recognize Miller’s fifth pastoral anniversary.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center says to expect a system to develop into at least a tropical...
2 areas watched for development in Atlantic; 1 could come closer to southeast
Jake Jerome Jenkins, 41, of Johns Island, is charged with murder, according to Lt. Rick Carson.
Coroner IDs woman shot in Dorchester County; Johns Island man charged
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
A devoted group of Jimmy Buffett fans gathered to pay tribute to the legendary Margaritaville...
Lowcountry Parrothead Club participates in worldwide toast for Jimmy Buffett
Defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin talk with client Alex Murdaugh, right,...
Murdaugh attorneys seeking new trial based on ‘discovered evidence’

Latest News

One Summerville family is asking for any information from the community that could help them...
Family asks for community help in homicide investigation of 23-year-old man
Defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin talk with client Alex Murdaugh, right,...
Murdaugh attorneys seeking new trial based on ‘discovered evidence’
The Charleston Fire Department says 12 people are displaced after a vehicle crashed into an...
12 displaced after vehicle crashes into Charleston apartment building
Charleston Police responded early Sunday morning to a report of shots fired near King Street.
Charleston Police make 1 arrest while investigating gunfire