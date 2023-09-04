Community honors Rev. Randolph Miller for Bounce Around Charleston retirement

HOLLY HILL, S.C. (WCSC) - Community members came together Sunday afternoon to honor the retirement of Pastor Randolph Miller.

Miller dedicated 11 years of service to TV program Bounce Around Charleston.

Live 5′s very own Ann McGill and Raphael James hosted the event at The Greater Unity AME Church in Holly Hill.

Musical tributes, speeches, scripture and video presentations were all a part of the special afternoon.

Miller thanked the WCSC team and everyone who had a hand in making Bounce Around Charleston an amazing experience for him.

“I appreciate you and I thank you so much, and I thank you for your love,” Miller said. “God Bless you all, thank you.”

Sunday’s event was also a celebration to recognize Miller’s fifth pastoral anniversary.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.