Deputies looking for missing 11-year-old girl

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing girl.

Malieha Leday, 11, was reported as a runaway and was last seen at her home on County Line Road at 1 p.m. Monday, sheriff’s office spokesperson Jason Lesley said.

Leday is described to be 5-feet, 1-inch tall, weighs 125 pounds and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a T-shirt, Lesley said.

Anyone with information should call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.