Family asks for community help in homicide investigation of 23-year-old man

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One Summerville family is asking for any information from the community that could help them piece together the events leading up to the death of a 23-year-old man.

The Baum family announced Sunday that a $5,000 reward is now being offered for any information leading to an arrest in the investigation of the shooting of Hunter Baum.

“We just don’t want this to be forgotten. We don’t want Hunter to be forgotten,” Mother Meredith Baum Kenyon said.

Deputies responded to the area of Nexton Parkway near I-26 after receiving concerned calls in the early hours of the morning on Aug. 15, according to reports from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

“There is a few hours window that we don’t have details for,” Baum Kenyon said. “We know it was early morning hours, sometime maybe around midnight to 1:30. We are asking for help, if someone saw Hunter’s blue suburban, if they saw someone with Hunter.”

Witnesses reported seeing a dark SUV with a bullet hole completely off the road.

When investigators arrived on scene, they found Baum in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to the hospital where he passed away.

“We don’t know if this was intentional or if this was an accident, road rage,” Baum Kenyon said. “We have nothing.”

The sheriff’s office is currently investigating this case as a homicide.

After more than 30 years of calling Summerville home, the family says this has shaken their sense of peace in handfuls.

“It’s your safe place, your home,” Baum Kenyon said. “It was Hunter’s safe place, Hunter’s home. It is devastating that this could happen in this loving community.”

Loved ones spoke about what constitutes justice for a life taken too soon.

“This is terrifying,” Hunter’s Brother Alex Baum said. “You pull up at a stoplight, you look around at the people around you. You have to ask yourself if this person’s dangerous, is this where my life ends? It wasn’t supposed to be where Hunter’s life ended. He was supposed to live a good life.”

Nearing three weeks after the initial incident, the Baum family is asking for any help the community can provide.

“The pain and suffering my family is going through, this is hell. But we are determined to find out who did this to Hunter,” Alex Baum said.

The family hopes sharing Baum’s story will bring awareness to what happened to him: justice for his death and protection for others in the community.

“He didn’t deserve this. He didn’t deserve to be killed, and even when he was shot and killed, he chose to give life to other people. That is his legacy, that is who he was and that is who he will always be,” Baum Kenyon said.

Baum is sharing a lasting legacy as an organ donor to his community; His family is proud to see his memory live on in giving life to others.

They ask Baum to be remembered and honored for the person he was: a selfless human being, an active member of the community and a dearly missed piece in the lives of his family and friends.

“His opportunity was stolen from him. His love was still here. It was taken from our family. It breaks my heart that this happened to him,” Alex Baum said.

“We love him and we miss him so much. But we do want to tell everyone thank you from the bottom of our hearts, because their support has helped us get through this,” Baum Kenyon said.

The family is asking anyone with information on Hunter’s case, big or small, to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

