High pressure keep sunshine and dry weather around for Labor Day!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will be in control through the first full week of September! We’re watching a warming trend starting with Labor Day, highs will be near 90 with lower humidity. Use caution if you are going to the beach, we have a moderate risk of rip currents. We will stay in the low to mid 90s through at least the end of the week. Look for increasing humidity and a little more cloud cover by the end of the week thanks to an approaching front. The front will increase our rain chances Friday into the upcoming weekend.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Gert and Tropical Depression Katia are moving over the open waters of the Atlantic. These systems will not pose a threat to our area. We are also monitoring a tropical wave has a high chance of development over the next week and a tropical depression could form while it moves over the central portions of the tropical Atlantic. Another tropical wave has a low chance for development near Africa.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 91, Low 69.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 92, Low 72.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 95, Low 73.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 96, Low 75.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain & Storms. High 93, Low 74.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.