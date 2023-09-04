SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Latest COVID-19 variant is less contagious, research suggests

Lab tests suggest a less COVID-19 variant.
Lab tests suggest a less COVID-19 variant.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists around the world are tracking the BA.2.86 COVID-19 variant.

Early reports indicate it may be less contagious than other variants and vaccinated Americans should have some protection against it.

When BA.2.86 first appeared in late July, researchers were concerned it might become as powerful as the omicron variant but so far, that does not appear to be the case.

BA.2.86 has spread to 11 countries so far including the United States.

Two groups of scientists, one in China and another in Sweden. have publicly reported the results of their analysis of the new variant.

The United States is expected to release its findings as early as Monday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin talk with client Alex Murdaugh, right,...
Murdaugh attorneys seeking new trial based on ‘discovered evidence’
The National Hurricane Center says to expect a system to develop into at least a tropical...
2 areas watched for development in Atlantic; 1 could come closer to southeast
Charleston Police responded early Sunday morning to a report of shots fired near King Street.
Charleston Police make 1 arrest while investigating gunfire
Jake Jerome Jenkins, 41, of Johns Island, is charged with murder, according to Lt. Rick Carson.
Coroner IDs woman shot in Dorchester County; Johns Island man charged
A devoted group of Jimmy Buffett fans gathered to pay tribute to the legendary Margaritaville...
Lowcountry Parrothead Club participates in worldwide toast for Jimmy Buffett

Latest News

The Charleston Fire Department is inviting consultants to submit potential plans to improve...
Charleston Fire Department working to improve diversity
We place links we mention in our newscasts here so you can find them easily.
Big Red Box
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the UnidosUS 2023 Annual Conference July 24,...
Vice President Kamala Harris to face doubts and dysfunction at Southeast Asia summit
Steve Harwell, the 56-year-old co-founder and longtime singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, is...
Smash Mouth original lead singer in hospice care, band manager says