GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a girl who was reported missing has returned home.

The 11-year-old girl was reported as a runaway and was last seen at her home on County Line Road at 1 p.m. Monday, sheriff’s office spokesperson Jason Lesley said.

Lesley said the girl returned home safely.

