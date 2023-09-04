SC Lottery
Schedule changes, road closures planned for Labor Day

The Labor Day holiday is prompting some schedule changes and closures people need to know about before they head out to celebrate.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Labor Day holiday is prompting some schedule changes and closures people need to know about before they head out to celebrate.

CARTA will operate its service on a Sunday schedule, according to a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. The change for Monday also applies to the service’s Beach Reach Shuttle, which is offering free rides to Isle of Palms.

Click here to visit CARTA’s website to learn more about those options.

Isle of Palms announces parking changes for Labor Day holiday

Isle of Palms Police are giving a heads-up about parking, beach access, and beach rules for the holiday.

The city’s Breach Inlet Parking lot will be closed on Monday. Beach access points 1B. 2A and 3A will all be closed on Monday.

All dogs must be on a leash other than between the hours of 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

No alcohol is allowed on the beaches.

Police say you should allow extra time to find parking if you plan on driving to the beach and remind drivers to keep an eye out for people walking in the crosswalks.

Road closures set for annual Labor Day Parade

The Red Top Community Labor Day Parade will force the temporary closure of three roads on Johns Island.

The closures begin at 10 a.m. on Hughes Road, Greenland Road and Bear Swamp Road.

The roads will reopen as soon as the parade concludes.

