SLED investigating inmate’s death at Lieber Correctional

David Viron Garrett died Friday night after a small fire began in his cell at Lieber...
David Viron Garrett died Friday night after a small fire began in his cell at Lieber Correctional Institution, the South Carolina Department of Corrections confirmed.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the death of a 33-year-old inmate after a fire at a state prison in Dorchester County.

David Viron Garrett died Friday night after a small fire began in his cell, South Carolina Department of Corrections spokesperson Chrysti Shain said.

Garrett did not have a cellmate, she said.

“Lifesaving measures were given but to no avail,” she said.

Garrett is set to undergo an autopsy. The SCDC Inspector General’s Office and the Dorchester County Coroner is also investigating the death.

