13-year-old Georgetown Co. student charged with disrupting schools

A 13-year-old student at Coastal Montessori School is charged with disrupting schools,...
A 13-year-old student at Coastal Montessori School is charged with disrupting schools, according to Sheriff Carter Weaver.(Live 5/File)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a teenager has been charged after he made a game about shooting up a school.

A 13-year-old student at Coastal Montessori School is charged with disrupting schools, according to Sheriff Carter Weaver.

Investigators say the teen made a game on a website about bombing and shooting up a school, and students were told about it. The sheriff’s office says no students or staff were in danger.

School officials followed the Georgetown County School District’s policy, and the student was suspended and released to his guardians.

Coastal Montessori School continued to operate under normal conditions, the sheriff’s office says.

