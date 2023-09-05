SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

After 3 weeks of falling gas prices in SC, prices up again

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The average price for a gallon of gasoline in South Carolina rose last week ahead of the Labor Day travel weekend, but analysts say Hurricane Idalia had no impact.

Gas prices in the Palmetto State rose 7.7 cents over the last week, averaging $3.43 per gallon as of Tuesday, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of more than 3,000 gas stations. That’s an increase in one week of nearly half the total 13.8 drop recorded over the last three consecutive weeks.

Prices are 7.5 cents lower than one month ago but 8.6 higher than one year ago.

GasBuddy reported the cheapest gas in the state was at $2.92 per gallon but the most expensive was $1.17 per gallon higher at $4.09.

Click here to find the cheapest gas where you live.

As of Tuesday morning, the cheapest gas in the Tri-County area was selling for $3.24 per gallon at a station in Summerville.

“The national average fell to its lowest level since July ahead of Labor Day, even as oil prices rose last week to the highest level since last November,” Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.

But he said Hurricane Idalia steered well clear of the nation’s significant energy infrastructure, so the hurricane, which made landfall in Florida and then went northeast through Georgia and South Carolina, had no impact on gas prices.

De Haan said the switch back to winter gasoline is less than two weeks away, which could eventually encourage a drop in prices.

“However, any disturbances that threaten the Gulf could delay any decline between now and then, creating a bit of a bumpy ride for the next week or two before more relief arrives toward late September,” he said.

South Carolina’s average price of diesel fuel rose 9.6 cents in the last week to $4.44 per gallon.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a system expected to become the season's 12th named...
Next tropical system expected to be hurricane as it approaches southeast
The Charleston Fire Department says 12 people are displaced after a vehicle crashed into an...
12 displaced after vehicle crashes into Charleston apartment building
Defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin talk with client Alex Murdaugh, right,...
Murdaugh attorneys seeking new trial based on ‘discovered evidence’
Vehicle goes over the wall of raised Hwy 316 ramp, falling onto the Interstate 85 southbound
5 killed after car goes over wall and onto I-85 in Gwinnett County identified
One Summerville family is asking for any information from the community that could help them...
Family asks for community’s help to solve killing of 23-year-old Summerville man

Latest News

Public safety officials are asking homeowners to shelter in place after recording above-average...
14-foot water level recorded on Edisto River as homeowners shelter in place
Rescue crews airlifted the victim of a Sunday night high-speed crash on Interstate 95 to...
Man airlifted to hospital after high-speed crash on I-95
Inmate Alex Murdaugh has been convicted of two internal disciplinary charges, according to the...
Alex Murdaugh defense team to discuss push for new trial
One out of three democratic nominees will be named the head nominee for the vacant South...
South Carolina Senate District 42 election happening Tuesday