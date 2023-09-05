SC Lottery
Beaufort Co. deputies searching for missing 16-year-old

Brenden Michael Vito, 16, was last seen at his home at around 10:30 p.m. at his home on Burton.
Brenden Michael Vito, 16, was last seen at his home at around 10:30 p.m. at his home on Burton.(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Burton teen missing since Saturday.

Brenden Michael Vito, 16, was last seen at his home at around 10:30 p.m. at his home on Burton. Deputies say he left his home on foot and does not have a cell phone.

The family told deputies they are new to the area and they are concerned about Vito’s whereabouts.

He stands 5-feet, 5-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and was last seen wearing a graphic T-shirt with black sweatpants.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call Sgt. Tunis at 843-255-3426 or the sheriff’s office at 843-524-2777.

