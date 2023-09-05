Coroner IDs Sullivan’s Island drowning victim

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 17-year-old drowning victim found on Sullivan’s Island.

Rene Jeronimo Gutierrez was found just after 2 a.m. Tuesday on a Sullvan’s Island beach after being unable to make it back to shore on Monday, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Five swimmers were in distress because of rough water and wind near Station 23 on Sullivan’s Island around 4 p.m. Monday, Town Administrator Andy Benke said. He said four swimmers made it to shore, but a fifth swimmer was missing.

Crews from Sullivan’s Island Fire and Rescue, Isle of Palms Fire, Mount Pleasant Fire and the U.S. Coast Guard searched for the missing person until after dark, Benke said.

The body of the apparent drowning victim was recovered at approximately 2 a.m. near Station 18 during a routine patrol.

