SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputy accused of street racing tells police he wanted to impress girlfriend

The deputy said he met a second motorcyclist at an intersection just before, investigators allege, they decided to race. (WKMG, ST. CLOUD POLICE DEPT, CNN)
By WKMG Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CLOUD, Fla. (WKMG) - Body camera video shows the arrest of a Florida deputy after police say they caught him street racing on a motorcycle.

A St. Cloud police officer can be heard calling in a high-speed street race between two motorcyclists Wednesday evening in body camera footage released by the department.

One of the motorcyclists fled, but the other pulled over and identified himself as Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Espinal. Police quickly grabbed Espinal’s keys, fearing he would flee as well.

Espinal denied he was street racing several times.

“I can see how that looks, and it wasn’t like that,” he said in the body camera video.

Police told Espinal he ran at least one red light, conducted several illegal and unsafe lane changes and hit speeds just under 100 miles per hour, more than double the speed limit in the area. The deputy said he wanted to impress his girlfriend, as heard in the video.

“It looks bad on my part, and I understand, you know. We were going on a date night, and I just got the bike not too long ago. I wanted to impress her, and it’s really bad. I don’t speed at all,” Espinal said.

Espinal then admitted he didn’t know who the second motorcyclist was, and they simply met at an intersection before, investigators allege, they decided to race.

Police arrested Espinal on charges of reckless driving and racing on the highway.

“It is what it is. He’s a deputy. We apply the law evenly,” an officer said in the video.

Since his arrest, Espinal has been relieved of all law enforcement duties and reassigned to administrative duties while the investigation continues.

A release from the sheriff’s office shows Espinal was hired in September 2019 and worked in the Uniform Patrol Division.

Copyright 2023 WKMG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a system expected to become the season's 12th named...
Next tropical system expected to be hurricane as it approaches southeast
The Charleston Fire Department says 12 people are displaced after a vehicle crashed into an...
12 displaced after vehicle crashes into Charleston apartment building
Defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin talk with client Alex Murdaugh, right,...
Murdaugh attorneys seeking new trial based on ‘discovered evidence’
One Summerville family is asking for any information from the community that could help them...
Family asks for community’s help to solve killing of 23-year-old Summerville man
The Isle of Palms is reminding visitors of parking changes in effect for Labor Day.
Schedule changes, road closures planned for Labor Day

Latest News

The deputy said he met a second motorcyclist at an intersection just before, investigators...
BODY CAM VIDEO: Deputy arrested after allegedly street racing on motorcycle
The family of the person killed identified him as 25-year-old Abraham Diaz. They say he and the...
2nd person dies from shooting at party that family says killed 25-year-old man
One out of three democratic nominees will be named the head nominee for the vacant South...
South Carolina Senate District 42 election happening Tuesday
VIDEO: South Carolina Senate District 42 election happening Tuesday