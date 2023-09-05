SC Lottery
Mt. Pleasant to change law governing bikes, e-bikes on sidewalks

Under the new law, bicycles and e-bikes will be limited to 10 miles per hour on the sidewalk...
Under the new law, bicycles and e-bikes will be limited to 10 miles per hour on the sidewalk and 20 miles per hour on a road or bike path.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena
Updated: 39 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant will soon be changing how fast bicycles and e-bikes are allowed to ride on their sidewalks.

Mayor Will Haynie said they have not updated their laws governing bicycles in 60 years. In an ordinance making its way through committee, there’s some changes included to how fast bicycles can ride on their sidewalks.

Haynie said the law was questioned earlier this year when a family’s dog was killed when it was hit by an e-bike while on the sidewalk.

Under the new law, bicycles and e-bikes will be limited to 10 miles per hour on the sidewalk and 20 miles per hour on a road or bike path.

If there is no bike lane and the speed limit for cars is over 30 miles per hour, bicycles and e-bikes can ride on the sidewalk, but if there is a bike lane, riders must use it.

Riders who are 17 and under can ride any bicycle on the sidewalk, as well as any accompanying adult. The law does not apply to multiuse paths, such as those found in parks.

The mayor said the new law is geared more toward public safety than law enforcement.

“It’s called a sidewalk. It’s designed for walking,” Haynie said. “We’re accommodating bicycles and e-bikes under certain conditions on the sidewalk, but we have to recognize it is for walking. Walkers still have precedence on the sidewalk.”

The proposed changes will be up for vote at next Tuesday’s council meeting.

