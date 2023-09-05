New SC READY results show improvements in Lowcountry schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Education released its SC READY assessment results for the 2022-2023 school year.

Test scores from the South Carolina College and Career-Ready Assessments, the annual test for students in third through eighth grade, measure the growth in English Language Arts and math.

“Reading is the foundation of all other learning. For the first time in recent history, at least half of our students in each grade level tested as proficient in English Language Arts,” State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver said in a press release. “The big investment South Carolina is making to ensure that every K-3 teacher is empowered with the tools they need to effectively teach reading, coupled with the excitement I’ve heard from teachers participating in this LETRS professional development, makes these results particularly exciting to see. I am confident we’ve only scratched the surface of the progress we’re going to see in this vital area.”

Charleston County School District

The state’s annual test for gauging student achievement shows a positive trendline in the Charleston County School District with improvement across much of the board. However, a closer look into the details reveals a big problem that continues to plague district leaders.

Students in all grades showed positive growth in English Language Arts (ELA) with the largest increase coming in 6th grade. At the end of the 2021-2022 school year, 52.6% of students were meeting expectations. That number jumped 10 points to 62.6 percent last year.

Math is a similar story with all grades except 8th grade and 4th grade seeing positive growth. Results from students in the 5th grade saw the largest climb, going from 53.3% of students meeting expectations in math in 2022 to 59.9% of students meeting expectations in 2023.

Overall, the number of students meeting expectations in reading grew from 7.3% to 60.5%, well above the state’s average of 53.7%.

“We are through the roof excited about this historic achievement,” said Michelle Simmons, interim chief academic officer, “This is the first time since the implementation of SC Ready that we have reached this particular milestone in terms of the number of scholars who are meeting or exceeding state standards on state tests.”

But the district’s victory lap is overshadowed by the same glaring problems officials have been trying to solve since it was desegregated in 1963. Black students continue to fall well below their white and Asian counterparts and it’s not even close.

In the worst case, only 9.2% of black students in 7th grade are meeting expectations in math. Meanwhile, 69.3% of white students in the same category are meeting expectations. Hispanic students are closing the achievement gap at a faster rate with 24% of Hispanic students meeting expectations in 7th grade math.

“There’s an existing achievement gap that is not new. It didn’t happen yesterday. So this is decades in the making. What we own and what we are excited about at the same time is that we are starting to make progress,” Simmons said.

It’s not entirely a minority issue. Asian students continue to perform higher than any other demographic with 84.6% of students meeting expectations in 7th grade math. They are similarly outperforming other students in English as well.

While the numbers are low, they are generally getting better for both Black and Hispanic students. On average and across all grades that were tested, math scores for black students have increased from 17.2% of students meeting expectations in 2022 to 18.3% last year. Similarly, reading scores have increased from 23% of Black students meeting expectations to 30.8 percent in 2023.

Growth is also being seen in Hispanic students with 27.5% meeting expectations in math in 2022 to 29.6% in 2023. Reading scores from year to year went from 29.1% to 36.7% for Hispanic students.

“This is a banner year for CCSD. We are excited. We are pleased and we are proud, but we are not finished. Our intention and our goal is to continue to get better and to show continuous improvement every year,” Simmons said.

You can view the full report here.

Other Lowcountry school district results will be added to this story. Check back for updates.

