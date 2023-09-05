SC Lottery
Next Atlantic tropical system expected to develop within a day

The system is expected to become either a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Lee within a day.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Now that Idalia and Gert have disappeared from the tropical map, all eyes are on the next system expected to become at least a tropical depression as early as Tuesday evening.

The National Hurricane Center says showers and thunderstorms associated with an area of low pressure in the central Atlantic have become better organized over the past several hours.

Live 5 Meteorologist Chris Holtzman said development at this point is considered a guarantee.

The system is expected to become either a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Lee within a day and possibly into a hurricane later in the week.

New computer model runs have the storm pointed toward the southeastern United States as it approaches the Caribbean but there is still uncertainty about what happens next. Some have the storm making a turn to the north which would point it to sea. Some continue to aim the storm for the southeastern United States. One has the storm taking a southwesterly turn toward Puerto Rico then looping back toward the northeast toward Canada while yet another model shows the system staying in warmer waters and pointing for Cuba and the Gulf of Mexico.

There is still uncertainty among computer models about where the storm will go over the next week, with some models turning it to the north, some pointing it at the southeastern coast and others aiming the storm for Cuba and the Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave near the coast of West Africa, producing a large area of cloudiness and showers. It is expected to develop gradually into a tropical depression during the middle to the latter portion of the week.

It is expected to move across the Cabo Verde Islands on Wednesday night and Thursday. If it reaches tropical storm strength, the next name on this year’s list would be Margot. The National Hurricane Center places its chance of development over the next week at 70%.

Post-Tropical Storm Idalia and Tropical Storm Gert dissipated as expected as of the National Hurricane Center’s 2 a.m. update Tuesday.

In the northeastern Atlantic, Post-Tropical Cyclone Franklin, located several hundred miles north of the Azores, could develop some subtropical or tropical characteristics late this week, but its chances of formation over the next seven days remained at just 20%.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

