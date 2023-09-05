SC Lottery
North Charleston officers make arrest in Sorentrue Ave. shooting

North Charleston Police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting in July.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting in July.

Nicholas Scott McBeth, 34, is charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to jail records.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department were called to the 2300 block of Sorentrue Avenue for a report of shots fired around 9 p.m. on July 27.

A person in the area flagged officers down and said someone had been shot and taken to a hospital, a report states.

The Charleston County Coroner identified the victim as 26-year-old Desean Calvary from North Charleston. He died at the hospital at 10:16 p.m., officials said.

Detectives identified McBeth as the suspect in the shooting and warrants were issued on Aug. 17, police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said.

McBeth was arrested during a traffic stop in the 4300 block of Rivers Avenue on Tuesday.

He was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center. A booking photo of McBeth was not immediately available.

