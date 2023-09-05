SC Lottery
Officials recover body of apparent drowning victim on Sullivan’s Island

By Marissa Lute
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Town officials on Sullivan’s Island say the body of an apparent drowning victim was recovered early Tuesday morning.

Five swimmers were in distress because of rough water and wind near Station 23 on Sullivan’s Island around 4 p.m. Monday, Town Administrator Andy Benke said. He said four swimmers made it to shore, but a fifth swimmer was missing.

Crews from Sullivan’s Island Fire and Rescue, Isle of Palms Fire, Mount Pleasant Fire and the U.S. Coast Guard searched for the missing person until after dark, Benke said.

The body of the apparent drowning victim was recovered at approximately 2 a.m. near Station 18 during a routine patrol.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name.

