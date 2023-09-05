Polling centers open for South Carolina Dist. 42 special elections

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Polling locations across parts of Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester Counties opened their doors Tuesday morning for a special election highlighting the South Carolina Senate District 42 seat.

This election is focused on three Democratic nominees and current State House Representatives: Deon Tedder, Wendell Gilliard and JA Moore.

“[District] 42 is always important to the county,” poll worker Elton Carrier said. “It’s nice to see three candidates, all three are very qualified. All are in the State House now. So, I think it will be interesting to see who wins.”

Once the ballots are counted, these votes will decide who faces off against Republican candidate Rosa Kay for the general election on Nov. 7.

Poll managers have reported moderate voter turnout throughout the day.

At Charleston Water Systems on St. Philip Street, poll managers reported seeing a few people throughout the morning but it did slow down.

“We hope afternoon and after work hours, it’ll pick up,” Carrier said.

They attribute that to the workday, saying it was a trend they expected to see.

The polling location at Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston represents seven different precincts in the North Charleston area and has seen a consistent moderate turnout.

“It’s important, no matter how big or small the issues are,” North Charleston Voter Leroy D. Singleton said. “You gotta vote. It starts at the ground level. This is a ground-level voting thing. It starts local. To make some type of impact, to make a difference, you got to do local first.”

Polling locations will be open until 7 p.m.

