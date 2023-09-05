SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

South Carolina Senate District 42 election happening Tuesday

Three Democrat candidates all vying for top spot
By Skyler Hill
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One out of three Democratic nominees will be named the head nominee for the vacant South Carolina State Senate District 42 seat on Tuesday.

The three candidates running for the seat are State Representatives Deon Tedder, Wendell Gilliard and JA Moore.

The seat was previously filled by former South Carolina State Senator Marlon Kimpson, before he took the position on President Joe Biden’s Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations.

The three candidates all spoke on why they deserve to be the next state senator of South Carolina.

“When my constituents call me, I listen to their concerns, and I go advocate on their behalf and that’s what I’ll continue to do in the Senate,” Rep. Tedder said.

“Not only will I be open and available to them, I will champion those issues. Again - education, criminal justice reform, and housing - those are my top three priorities. I think that’s all interconnected. So, I just ask that people go out tomorrow and give me a chance to be your next state senator. I have proven leadership skills; I know how to work across the aisle, and I can get things done.”

“This election is about moving forward. This election is about we the people and not I the party,” Rep. Gilliard said. I can’t say that enough. “I don’t mind sounding redundant or repetitive or how everybody wants to put it, because there is a whole plethora of problems out there that we should be dealing with. Whether they’re making this thing a sideshow or a circus, I don’t have time to get into individual talk about one another or spreading the rumors. We have to be about we the people and keep moving forward.”

“I’m excited about the opportunity to have met 1000′s and 1000′s of individuals and neighbors here in District 42,” Rep. Moore said. “Tomorrow is election day, and this is one of the most important things we can do in democracy: vote! I’ve talked to you at your churches, your places of worship, at your barber shops, your beauty salons and at your grocery stores and gas stations. I’ve knocked on your doors and you’ve invited me into your homes. I’ve called you on the phone. You’ve seen me on social media. You’ve seen ads that have been ran on our behalf on tv. You’ve seen all of our billboards across District 42. I’m doing that because I care about you.”

The winner from the democratic party will go on to face Republican Rosa Kay at the Nov. 7 election.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a system expected to become the season's 12th named...
Next tropical system expected to be hurricane as it approaches southeast
Defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin talk with client Alex Murdaugh, right,...
Murdaugh attorneys seeking new trial based on ‘discovered evidence’
Charleston Police responded early Sunday morning to a report of shots fired near King Street.
Charleston Police make 1 arrest while investigating gunfire
Jake Jerome Jenkins, 41, of Johns Island, is charged with murder, according to Lt. Rick Carson.
Coroner IDs woman shot in Dorchester County; Johns Island man charged
A devoted group of Jimmy Buffett fans gathered to pay tribute to the legendary Margaritaville...
Lowcountry Parrothead Club participates in worldwide toast for Jimmy Buffett

Latest News

VIDEO: South Carolina Senate District 42 election happening Tuesday
A cadet teacher at Early College High School in Charleston is asking for help in purchasing...
Classroom Champions: Charleston teacher needs yoga mats
While many are enjoying a relaxing holiday weekend, members of Coast Guard Station Charleston...
Coast Guard Station Charleston working to prevent boating under the influence
VIDEO: Classroom Champions: Charleston teacher needs yoga mats