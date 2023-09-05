Tracking sunshine and heat over the next few days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Picture perfect weather continue over the next few days as we head back to work and school. The only thing is that it will start to get hotter as the week goes on. High pressure will control our weather until a cold front approaches from the west over the upcoming weekend. We will stay in the low to mid 90s through at least the end of the week. Look for increasing humidity and a little more cloud cover by the end of the week. The front will increase our rain chances Friday into the upcoming weekend. By Saturday and Sunday we will keep a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in our forecast.

TROPICS: We are monitoring a tropical wave has a 100% chance of development over the next week and a tropical depression could form within the next day or so while it moves over the central portions of the tropical Atlantic. This is forecast to become a hurricane, but much too early in the game to see if it will be a factor for our area or the Southeast U.S. coast. We will watch the model trends. Another tropical wave has a high chance of development near Africa.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 92, Low 73.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 95, Low 74.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 95, Low 74.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain & Storms. High 93, Low 73.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered rain & Storms. High 90, Low 73.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered rain & Storms. High 89, Low 72.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.