Tropical Depression 13 forms in Atlantic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A tropical depression expected to become a powerful hurricane by the end of the week has formed in the Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center says.

It is expected to quickly become the season’s 12th named storm, at which point it will take the name Lee.

FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 13 has developed in the Atlantic and is forecast to become a major hurricane by the end of the week. Most of the models keep this out to sea, we will continue to monitor. The next name on the list is Lee. pic.twitter.com/tLBMU2buh0 — Chris Holtzman (@ChrisHoltzmanWx) September 5, 2023

At 11 a.m., the center of Tropical Depression Thirteen was located near latitude 12.5 North, longitude 40.2 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph and this motion is expected to continue for the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. The depression is forecast to be a hurricane in a couple of days and could become a major hurricane in a few days. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb or 29.77 inches.

The first track released by the National Hurricane Center projects it could be a Category 4 hurricane by Sunday morning when it is expected to be northeast of Puerto Rico.

The latest computer model runs earlier on Tuesday had the storm pointed toward the southeastern United States as it approaches the Caribbean but there is still uncertainty about what happens next. Some have the storm making a turn to the north which would point it to sea. A few continued to aim the storm for the southeastern United States. One has the storm taking a southwesterly turn toward Puerto Rico then looping back toward the northeast toward Canada while yet another model shows the system staying in warmer waters and pointing for Cuba and the Gulf of Mexico.

There is still uncertainty among computer models about where the storm will go over the next week, with some models turning it to the north, some pointing it at the southeastern coast and others aiming the storm for Cuba and the Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring a tropical wave near the coast of West Africa, producing a large area of cloudiness and showers. It is expected to develop gradually into a tropical depression during the middle to the latter portion of the week.

It is expected to move across the Cabo Verde Islands on Wednesday night and Thursday. If it reaches tropical storm strength, the next name on this year’s list would be Margot. The National Hurricane Center places its chance of development over the next week at 70%.

Post-Tropical Storm Idalia and Tropical Storm Gert dissipated as expected as of the National Hurricane Center’s 2 a.m. update Tuesday.

In the northeastern Atlantic, Post-Tropical Cyclone Franklin, located several hundred miles north of the Azores, could develop some subtropical or tropical characteristics late this week, but its chances of formation over the next seven days remained at just 20%.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.