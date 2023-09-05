SC Lottery
Tropical Storm Lee forms in Atlantic, expected to rapidly intensify

The depression is forecast to become Hurricane Lee within days and could reach Category 4 strength by Sunday.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The season’s 12th named storm strengthened from a tropical depression to a tropical storm and could become a major hurricane by the end of the week.

At 5 p.m., the center of Tropical Storm Lee was located near latitude 13.2 North, longitude 41.8 West. Lee is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph, and this motion is expected to continue for the next few days with a slight reduction in forward speed.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph with higher gusts. Lee is forecast to be a hurricane within a couple of days and will likely become a major hurricane by Friday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb or 29.68 inches.

The latest computer model runs earlier on Tuesday had the storm pointed toward the southeastern United States as it approaches the Caribbean but there is still uncertainty about what happens next. Some have the storm making a turn to the north which would point it to sea. A few continued to aim the storm for the southeastern United States. One has the storm taking a southwesterly turn toward Puerto Rico then looping back toward the northeast toward Canada while yet another model shows the system staying in warmer waters and pointing for Cuba and the Gulf of Mexico.

There is still uncertainty among computer models about where the storm will go over the next...
There is still uncertainty among computer models about where the storm will go over the next week, with some models turning it to the north, some pointing it at the southeastern coast and others aiming the storm for Cuba and the Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring a tropical wave near the coast of West Africa, producing a large area of cloudiness and showers. It is expected to develop gradually into a tropical depression during the middle to the latter portion of the week.

It is expected to move across the Cabo Verde Islands on Wednesday night and Thursday. If it reaches tropical storm strength, the next name on this year’s list would be Margot. The National Hurricane Center places its chance of development over the next week at 70%.

Post-Tropical Storm Idalia and Tropical Storm Gert dissipated as expected as of the National Hurricane Center’s 2 a.m. update Tuesday.

In the northeastern Atlantic, Post-Tropical Cyclone Franklin, located several hundred miles north of the Azores, could develop some subtropical or tropical characteristics late this week, but its chances of formation over the next seven days remained at just 20%.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

