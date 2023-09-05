SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

US takes step to force recall of 52 million air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel

FILE - The ARC Automotive manufacturing plant in Knoxville, Tenn. is shown on July 14, 2015....
FILE - The ARC Automotive manufacturing plant in Knoxville, Tenn. is shown on July 14, 2015. (Adam Lau/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government is taking a big step toward forcing a defiant Tennessee company to recall 52 million air bag inflators that could explode, hurl shrapnel and injure or kill people.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Tuesday said it has made an initial decision that the inflators made by ARC Automotive Inc., and under license by another company, are defective. The agency scheduled a public hearing for Oct. 5, a required step before seeking a court-ordered recall.

In May the agency asked ARC to recall the inflators, which it says are responsible for at least seven injuries and two deaths in the U.S. and Canada since 2009. But ARC has refused to issue a full-scale recall, setting the stage for the possible court fight.

Messages were left Tuesday seeking comment from ARC. The company maintains that no safety defect exists, that NHTSA’s demand is based on a hypothesis rather than technical conclusions, and that the agency has no authority to order a parts manufacturer to announce recalls.

NHTSA is trying to force ARC to recall inflators in driver and passenger front air bags from at least a dozen automakers. Neither ARC nor the auto industry has released a full list of vehicle models with the kind of air bag inflators that have exploded. But at least 33 million of the 284 million vehicles on U.S. roads are believed to contain them.

Owners of vehicles made by at least a dozen automakers — Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Ford, Toyota, Stellantis, Volkswagen, Audi, BMW, Porsche, Hyundai and Kia — are left to wonder anxiously whether their vehicles contain driver or front passenger inflators made by ARC.

Though ARC is resisting a full-scale recall, automakers have conducted seven smaller recalls of inflators since 2017 that were attributed to isolated manufacturing problems. Those recalls included one that General Motors announced in May involving nearly 1 million vehicles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a system expected to become the season's 12th named...
Next tropical system expected to be hurricane as it approaches southeast
Vehicle goes over the wall of raised Hwy 316 ramp, falling onto the Interstate 85 southbound
5 teens ID’d in deadly crash after car goes over wall and onto I-85 in Gwinnett County
The Charleston Fire Department says 12 people are displaced after a vehicle crashed into an...
12 displaced after vehicle crashes into Charleston apartment building
Defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin talk with client Alex Murdaugh, right,...
Murdaugh attorneys seeking new trial based on ‘discovered evidence’
One Summerville family is asking for any information from the community that could help them...
Family asks for community’s help to solve killing of 23-year-old Summerville man

Latest News

FILE - Georgia Attorney General has brought indictments on RICO charges against 61 people in...
61 face RICO charges in ‘Cop City’ Atlanta police training center protests
Jim Griffin (left) and Dick Harpootlian (right), the attorneys who represent convicted killer...
LIVE: Murdaugh defense team to address alleged jury tampering, request for new trial
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, left, talks with his attorneys before his impeachment...
Texas AG Ken Paxton faces charges of corruption and bribery as his impeachment trial gets underway
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a Burton teen missing since Saturday has been found.
Beaufort Co. 16-year-old missing since Saturday found safe
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
An equipment outage holds up United flights, but the airline and FAA say they’re resuming