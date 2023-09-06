Beach erosion results from Idalia, Edisto Beach officials plan repairs

EDISTO BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Edisto Beach is working on beach repair plans following last week’s storm.

Tropical Storm Idalia rolled through the Lowcountry one week ago, and the impacts left on beaches aren’t fixed overnight.

Certain parts of Edisto have significant erosion to the dunes, creating a high drop-off to the beach.

One resident, Bridget Sheehan, is having to climb up and down a ladder to use her beach-front access.

Sheehan says before the storm, the drop-off was about two to three feet, and now it’s about four to five feet where her house is.

Mayor of Edisto Beach Crawford Moore said on Wednesday that they’re working with DHEC to get emergency permitting for beach renourishment.

“Then we’ll bring a company in, we’re going to take bids on bringing a company in to push sand, what we call scraping, and they’ll scrape sand from the beach front to build those dunes back up and put protection back in front of those properties,” Moore said.

Moore expects bids to come in the next week or two, and that will determine a timeline for the renourishment.

The mayor said he does not know how much it will cost at this time.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.