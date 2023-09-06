Berkeley Co. Schools denies existence of banned book list

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Groups of people across the United States are pushing to ban books from library shelves and classrooms and some people in Berkeley County School District are worried some books might be next.

Leslie Bracken of Berkeley County started a petition in favor of Berkeley County School District releasing their rumored list of banned books. The petition has over 600 signatures, so far.

“They don’t want their kids to be stifled and set into strict parameters of what can be read,” Bracken said. “They want their kids to be able to read whatever they want to read.”

Paul Bowers, the communications director for the American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina, filed a Freedom of Information Act request to the district asking for the forms of all instructional materials up for question in schools.

He says the union is already seeing a pattern in other districts.

“We’re going to see similar books being challenged,” Bowers said. “Especially if they’re by LGBTQ authors or if they deal with issues of systemic racism. We want to see if that’s the case again here.”

Minutes after the interview, Bowers received part of his FOIA request back with a list of 93 books that are listed for “objections center on graphic sexual content and profanity.”

When asking the district about this list, district spokesperson Katie Tanner sent this response:

I am unsure who shared information alleging the existence of a list of banned books, but that list does not exist. BCSD policy KNBA outlines the process for a parent/legal guardian (hereafter referred to as parent) to request the reconsideration of instructional materials. This policy is not new and is not unique to Berkeley County. Per the policy, parents/guardians are not required to make a formal request, and instead retain the right to ask that particular instructional materials not be made available to his/her child.

You can find the policy here.

The misinformation concerning ‘a list of banned books’ seems to be centered primarily on requests from speakers during citizen comment at Board meetings requesting a list of books that parent(s)/legal guardian(s) have recently requested to be reviewed in accordance with the policy. No reviews have been conducted yet, and no books have been removed as a result of this process at this time.

Both Bracken and Bowers were asked if they feel like Berkeley County School District is being transparent.

“Not as far as this is concerned, no,” Bracken said.

Bowers says he has not seen any obstruction on their part, so far.

“I think they’re doing their best,” Bowers said. “...We’re hoping to get a fuller picture and to participate in the process as we get these books restored to classrooms if they’re ever taken out.”

Bowers recommends for those who are passionate about protecting the right to read to join Freedom to Read South Carolina for ways to fight for change.

Read below for the full list of challenged books from the ACLU’s Freedom of Information Act request.

