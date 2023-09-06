Charleston Police asks public for help identifying fraud suspect

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an attempted fraud.

Charleston Police say the incident took place at the Regions Bank on Meeting Street around 2 p.m. on Aug. 7.

The person was seen driving a white GMC Acadia SLT at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-720-2422 and ask to speak with the on-duty detective or call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

