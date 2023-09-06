East Cooper Medical Center launching women’s services brand

SC Lottery
East Cooper Medical Center is emphasizing its services for women with a comprehensive plan for women’s services offered now and their plans for the future.(Live 5)
By Melissa Rademaker
Updated: 36 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - East Cooper Medical Center is emphasizing its services for women with a comprehensive plan for women’s services offered now and their plans for the future.

The hospital’s new women’s brand, “East Cooper Center for Women’s Health,” is a vision for a facility that can comprehensively serve a woman through her life and through any medical need.

East Cooper Medical Center has been open for almost 40 years, and leaders say as the first hospital to open in the Mount Pleasant area – they are continuing to grow with their community.

As Mount Pleasant’s population grows so do its needs. And leaders say growing in their care is about more than just expanding space – but expanding specific services. That is why they are launching the women’s brand – that will have staff dedicated to helping women find comprehensive care, and eventually servicing them in a one-stop-shop type of facility.

CEO Tyler Sherrill joined East Cooper Medical Center in July of this year. He says he looks forward to planning the strategic growth of the hospital system.

“We’ve got a lot of the services, so OBGYN, GYN, neonatology, mammography. The things that we lack are sort of the cohesive facility, so the plan – that’s likely to be in the future, getting all these services that we have throughout the campus in one spot that’s women-centric, women-focused and then adding breast care, breast surgeons to the facility as well,” Sherrill says.

