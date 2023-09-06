SC Lottery
FBI seeking man who may have information about child sex abuse victim

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who may have information on the identity of a child sexual assault victim.(FBI)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who may have information on the identity of a child sexual assault victim.

The man, known only as John Doe 47, is believed to be between 18 and 25 years old and can be heard speaking English in a video recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The FBI says data from the video file indicates the video showing Doe with a child was recorded prior to April 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

