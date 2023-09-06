Firefighters confine fire to Colleton County kitchen

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A passing motorist is credited with helping save a Colleton County home Monday night.

The motorist was able to call 911 about a fire at a home on Bowman Lane just after 9:30 p.m.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue said flames were visible from the roof of the home when they arrived.

The fire was contained to the kitchen but the roof had to be removed to reach the flames, firefighters said.

Crews said most of the personal belongings in the home were saved.

No one was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

