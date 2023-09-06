SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Gary Wright, singer-songwriter known for ‘Dream Weaver,’ dies at 80

Gary Wright, a singer-songwriter best known for the 1970s multiplatinum hits “Dream Weaver” and...
Gary Wright, a singer-songwriter best known for the 1970s multiplatinum hits “Dream Weaver” and “Love is Alive,” died Monday.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Gary Wright, a singer-songwriter best known for the 1970s multiplatinum hits “Dream Weaver” and “Love is Alive,” died Monday.

According to Wright’s family, he’d suffered from Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia for the last several years.

Wright helped establish the synthesizer as a leading instrument in rock and pop music.

He was a founding member of the UK-based band Spooky Tooth and had several notable collaborations with musicians, including George Harrison of the Beatles.

Wright was 80 years old.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Lee, which formed late Tuesday afternoon, is expected to be a major hurricane by...
Tropical Storm Lee forms in Atlantic, expected to rapidly intensify
Jim Griffin (left) and Dick Harpootlian (right), the attorneys who represent convicted killer...
Murdaugh defense ‘very optimistic’ about trial amid jury tampering allegations
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say
Nicholas Scott McBeth, 34, is charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the...
North Charleston officers make arrest in Sorentrue Ave. shooting
Rescue crews airlifted the victim of a Sunday night high-speed crash on Interstate 95 to...
Man airlifted to hospital after high-speed crash on I-95

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv...
Blinken is expected to announce $1 billion in new U.S. funding for Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv
Tropical Storm Lee close to hurricane strength, expected to rapidly intensify.
Tropical Storm Lee close to hurricane strength, expected to rapidly intensify
FILE — E. Jean Carroll, right, walks out of Manhattan federal court, May 9, 2023, in New York....
Judge rules Trump in 2019 defamed writer who has already won a sex abuse and libel suit against him
In this photo provided by Elizabeth Wilkins is Leo the cat in Juneau, Alaska, on Aug. 31, 2023....
Couple reunited with cat 26 days after home collapsed into river
Michigan State Police say all four men inside a K & B Asphalt Sealing company pickup truck died...
4 asphalt company employees killed on way on job site in Labor Day crash