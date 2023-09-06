SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

George Washington University sheltering in place after homicide suspect escapes from hospital

Police said homicide suspect Christopher Haynes escaped from custody at the George Washington...
Police said homicide suspect Christopher Haynes escaped from custody at the George Washington University hospital.(Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — George Washington University issued a shelter-in-place order Wednesday afternoon after a homicide suspect escaped from police custody at the university hospital.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced on the X social media platform that Christopher Haynes had “escaped custody” at the hospital just after 3:30.

In a news release, police said Haynes, 30, had been arrested earlier Wednesday and charged with a “homicide offense.” Further details were not immediately available.

The police notice did not say if Haynes was armed, but it advised people not to engage if they saw him and to call 911.

The university sent out text messages warning anyone on campus to shelter in place “due to the dangerous individual around campus.”

At 6 p.m., more than two hours after the shelter-in-place order had been issued, the university administration sent out text messages saying the order would continue and canceling all evening events and activities.

The message stated, “In-person classes are canceled; faculty are encouraged to teach remotely where possible. Avoid the area around GW Hospital.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The season’s 12th named storm strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday afternoon.
Tropical Storm Lee strengthens into a Cat. 1 hurricane in Atlantic Ocean
Jim Griffin (left) and Dick Harpootlian (right), the attorneys who represent convicted killer...
Murdaugh defense ‘very optimistic’ about trial amid jury tampering allegations
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 17-year-old drowning victim found on...
Coroner IDs Sullivan’s Island drowning victim
Nicholas Scott McBeth, 34, is charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the...
North Charleston officers make arrest in Sorentrue Ave. shooting

Latest News

A convicted killer will spend the rest of his sentence behind bars after the South Carolina...
Judge did not have authority to grant killer’s early release, SC Supreme Court says
Certain parts of Edisto have significant erosion to the dunes, creating a high drop-off to the...
Beach erosion results from Idalia, Edisto Beach officials plan repairs
The Naval Warfare Information Center Atlantic is home to the Department of Defense’s top...
Military Heroes of the Month: Team in charge of ‘Winning the Information War’
A migrant from Columbia walks along a floating buoy barrier as he looks to cross the Rio Grande...
A judge orders Texas to move a floating barrier used to deter migrants to the bank of the Rio Grande
Jeroid Price was convicted of the murder of Carl Smalls in 2003 and sentenced to 35 years in...
VIDEO: Judge did not have authority to grant killer’s early release, SC Supreme Court says