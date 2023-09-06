SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Gilliard, Tedder to likely head to a runoff election for SC Senate Dist. 42

This election is focused on three Democratic nominees and current State House Representatives: Deon Tedder, Wendell Gilliard and JA Moore.
By Caitlin Ashbaugh
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Representatives Deon Tedder and Wendell Gilliard will likely head to a runoff election after both Senate District 42 candidates failed to receive more than 50% of the vote in a special election Tuesday.

Unofficial results from the South Carolina Election Commission show that neither candidate received more than 50% of the vote. Gilliard has 46.63% with 1,855 votes, and Tedder has 38.59% with 1,535 votes. JA Moore is at 14.78% with 588 votes.

A runoff election will be held September 19. According to the Charleston County Board of Elections, a ‘win’ would constitute winning 50% of the votes plus one, which no candidate received tonight.

Polling locations in Charleston and Dorchester Counties opened their doors Tuesday morning for a special election highlighting the South Carolina Senate District 42 seat.

This election is focused on three Democratic nominees and current State House Representatives: Deon Tedder, Wendell Gilliard and JA Moore.

“[District] 42 is always important to the county,” poll worker Elton Carrier said. “It’s nice to see three candidates, all three are very qualified. All are in the State House now. So, I think it will be interesting to see who wins.”

Once the ballots are counted, these votes will decide who faces off against Republican candidate Rosa Kay for the general election on Nov. 7.

Poll managers have reported moderate voter turnout throughout the day.

At Charleston Water Systems on St. Philip Street, poll managers reported seeing a few people throughout the morning but it did slow down.

“We hope afternoon and after work hours, it’ll pick up,” Carrier said.

They attribute that to the workday, saying it was a trend they expected to see.

The polling location at Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston represents seven different precincts in the North Charleston area and has seen a consistent moderate turnout.

“It’s important, no matter how big or small the issues are,” North Charleston voter Leroy D. Singleton said. “You gotta vote. It starts at the ground level. This is a ground-level voting thing. It starts local. To make some type of impact, to make a difference, you got to do local first.”

Polls were open until 7 p.m.

To find out more, click here.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim Griffin (left) and Dick Harpootlian (right), the attorneys who represent convicted killer...
Murdaugh defense ‘very optimistic’ about trial amid jury tampering allegations
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a system expected to become the season's 12th named...
Next tropical system expected to be hurricane as it approaches southeast
Tropical Storm Lee, which formed late Tuesday afternoon, is expected to be a major hurricane by...
Tropical Storm Lee forms in Atlantic, expected to rapidly intensify
Vehicle goes over the wall of raised Hwy 316 ramp, falling onto the Interstate 85 southbound
5 teens ID’d in deadly crash after car goes over wall and onto I-85 in Gwinnett County
Defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin talk with client Alex Murdaugh, right,...
Murdaugh attorneys seeking new trial based on ‘discovered evidence’

Latest News

This election is focused on three Democratic nominees and current State House Representatives:...
VIDEO: Voters to decide on who will fill SC Senate Dist. 42 seat
This election is focused on three Democratic nominees and current State House Representatives:...
VIDEO: Polling centers open for South Carolina Dist. 42 special elections
This year, voters in Charleston County will have a special sticker to show off and you have a...
VIDEO: Voting open in Charleston County 'I Voted!' sticker contest
Polls are open in the special election to fill State Senate District 42 left open when Sen....
VIDEO: Special election underway for SC Senate Dist. 42