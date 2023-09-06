Infant surrendered at Summerville Medical Center

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A 3-day-old infant was surrendered to healthcare providers at Summerville Medical Center under Daniel’s Law, officials said.

The boy was born at the hospital on Saturday, the South Carolina Department of Social Services said.

Dorchester County DSS took the baby under the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act.

Officials said the boy would be placed in a licensed foster home once discharged from the hospital.

A Permanency Planning Hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2, at 1:30 p.m. for any person wishing to assert parental rights. Dorchester County Family Court is located at 212 Deming Way in Summerville.

This is the sixth baby surrendered under Daniel’s Law in South Carolina this year.

