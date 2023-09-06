Near record heat today, storms return by Friday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The heat has returned and near record highs are expected today and tomorrow. Record highs at Charleston International Airport are 97° today and 95° Thursday. We expect plenty of sunshine today with highs in the mid 90s inland, upper 80s at the beaches. Today will be our last completely dry day before the rain chances start to increase once again as a cold front nears the area. There is a small chance of rain tomorrow with scattered rain and storms possible on Friday and Saturday. The increased cloud cover and rain chances, caused by a cold front, will help to bring the temperatures down into the upper 80s for highs by the weekend.

TROPICAL: Tropical Storm Lee is forecast to become a hurricane later today and a major hurricane by the weekend as it moves WNW across the open Atlantic Ocean, east of the Lesser Antilles. Current forecasts keep Lee out of the Caribbean and place the storm north of Puerto Rico early next week. Many long range models are showing a potential curve out to sea, away from the US, next week. It is too early to guarantee any long range track of this storm at this time. We’ll keep you updated on this storm!

TODAY: Partly Cloudy and Hot. High 95.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 95.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 92.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 89.

