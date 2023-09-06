Past 2 champions Jabeur, Bencic commit to 2024 Credit One Charleston Open

CHARLESTON, S.C. – World No. 5, three-time Grand Slam finalist and 2023 Charleston Open champion Ons Jabeur and World No. 13, Olympic Gold Medalist and 2022 Charleston Open champion Belinda Bencic have entered the 2024 Credit One Charleston Open, the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America. The WTA 500 tournament, which is the annual clay season kickoff event on the Hologic WTA Tour, will return March 30 - April 7, 2024 to the renovated and modernized Credit One Stadium on Daniel Island in Charleston, South Carolina.

Jabeur and Bencic have met in the Credit One Charleston Open final each of the last two years. In 2023, Jabeur defeated defending champion Bencic 7-6(6), 6-4 in a rematch of the 2022 final, where Bencic prevailed 6-1, 5-7, 6-4.

“It was a rematch to remember,” said Bob Moran, Tournament Director of the Credit One Charleston Open and President of Beemok Sports & Entertainment. “Ons and Belinda are incredible Charleston champions and our fans were in for a treat watching them compete in back-to-back finals. We are excited to have them return to the Lowcountry for a potential third clash in the final next year. They have played extraordinary tennis these past two seasons and we are looking ahead to next April.”

Jabeur is already the most successful African and Arab tennis player in history. She holds five WTA titles and has been a mainstay in the top 10 for the last three years. The 29-year-old’s 2023 season includes her win in Charleston, semifinal appearances in Adelaide and Stuttgart and quarterfinal finishes in Paris and Cincinnati. In addition, she reached the Wimbledon finals for the second year in a row.

The 2024 tournament will be Jabeur’s sixth Charleston Open appearance, where she holds a 15-4 career record. She has successfully reached the semifinals or better each of the last three years.

Bencic holds seven WTA titles, winning two in 2023 in Adelaide and Abu Dhabi. In addition to her two wins and Charleston finals berth, she reached the quarterfinals in Doha, Washington, D.C and Montreal this season.

In her eight Charleston Open appearances, she has amassed an 18-6 record. The 26-year-old made the semifinals in 2014 and quarterfinals in 2019 before capturing her first Charleston title in 2022.

The nine-day Credit One Charleston Open showcases a singles draw of 56 players, a qualifying draw of 32 players and a doubles draw of 16 players. The event traditionally hosts more than 90,000 attendees on Daniel Island.

