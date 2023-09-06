South Carolina starting linebacker Mohamed Kaba out for season with left knee injury

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina starting linebacker Mohamed Kaba will miss the rest of the season after injuring his left knee in the team’s 31-17 loss to North Carolina last week.

Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer announced Kaba’s status on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-2, 253-pound Kaba returned to action a week ago after rehabbing from an injury to his right knee.

Kaba was the most seriously hurt among several key players against the Tar Heels. Offensive lineman Cason Henry had a knee injury that Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer said will keep him out for a while.

Another offensive lineman, Markee Anderson, who was injured during practice for the Tar Heels, is also doubtful to return when the Gamecocks open their home season against Furman of the Football Championship Subdivision.

Also doubtful is starting safety Nick Emmanwori, who hurt his hamstring early against North Carolina.

Leading receiver Antwane Wells Jr. aggravated a foot injury a week ago, but told Beamer at practice Tuesday he would play in the next game.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.